Feds charge Minnesota man who they say trained with ISIS and threatened violence against New York

The complaint quotes lyrics from a 2017 audio clip in which Abdi allegedly raps about inflicting violence in New York City while automatic gunfire and an explosion are heard in the background: “We going to carry on jihad; fly through America on our way to shoot New York up. They trying to shut this thing. We ain’t going. We going to come blow New York up.”

Abdi left the camp in 2017 after clashing with the ISIS group’s leadership, which had him jailed, the complaint said. He eventually escaped and traveled to Hargeisa, Somalia, where he was arrested.

“Mr. Abdi left his country to join ISIS, trained as a fighter, and actively aided the group’s propaganda efforts to spread its vile ideology,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said in a news release.

It was unclear whether Abdi was represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Abdi was born in Somalia in 1982, entered the United States in 1999 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 2006, authorities said.

He is charged with conspiring to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and conspiring to receive and receiving military-type training from a terrorist organization. The most serious charges carry a potential prison term of 20 years.