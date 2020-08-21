Feds charge former Green Beret with espionage with Russia

Peter Rafael Dzibinski Debbins, 45, of Gainesville, periodically met Russian intelligence and in 1997 was even assigned a code name by Russian intelligence agents after signing a statement saying that he wanted to serve Russia, according to prosecutors.

“When service members collude to provide classified information to our foreign adversaries, they betray the oaths they swore to their country and their fellow service members," said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia., whose office is prosecuting the case. "As this indictment reflects, we will be steadfast and dogged in holding such individuals accountable.”