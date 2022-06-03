Feds: Capitol Police officer indicted on civil rights charge

The Metropolitan Police Department later contacted Capitol Police about the crash. Smith is accused of later lying to a Capitol Police sergeant and claiming to have no knowledge of the crash, according to prosecutors. He told the supervisor that he had “been assigned to and had been driving the USCP SUV throughout his entire shift,” an indictment against him says.

Smith, 44, was charged with violating the victim’s civil rights and obstructing justice. He is expected to be arraigned in federal court in the next week, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Capitol Police officials said Smith was suspended immediately after the crash. Officials said he remained suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation.

“The public’s trust is critical for any law enforcement agency and integrity is the most important quality for any law enforcement officer,” Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said.