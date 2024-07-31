Feds arrest ex-US Green Beret in connection to failed 2020 raid of Venezuela to remove Maduro

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A former U.S. Green Beret who organized a failed crossborder raid in 2020 to remove President Nicolas Maduro has been arrested in New York.

An unsealed federal indictment out of Tampa, Florida, accuses Jordan Goudreau and a Venezuelan partner, Yacsy Alvarez, of violating U.S. arms control laws when they allegedly assembled and sent to Colombia AR-styled weapons, ammo and other defense equipment requiring a U.S. export license.

Goudreau, 48, also was charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods from the United States and “unlawful possession of a machine gun,” among other counts. He was being held in at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, according to U.S. Bureau of Prisons booking records.