Federer unsure about Olympics; will reassess after Wimbledon

Federer, who shares the men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles with Nadal, has won two Olympic medals for Switzerland: a silver in singles at the 2012 London Games, which held the tennis competition at the All England Club, and a gold in doubles with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Federer sat out the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics because of a left knee injury.

He missed most of last season while having two operations on his right knee and heads into Wimbledon, where he has won eight championships, having played a total of merely eight matches in 2021.

His 40th birthday is approaching on Aug. 8, and Federer said that changes the calculus when it comes to figuring out a schedule, too.

“In previous years, it was definitely easier,” Federer said. “At the moment, things are not as simple as in the past. With age, you have to be more selective. You can’t play it all.”

Caption Switzerland's Roger Federer, left, and Britain's Andy Murray, right, on Court 14 for a practice session prior to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday June 25, 2021. (David Gray/Pool via AP) Credit: David Gray Credit: David Gray