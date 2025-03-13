Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Federal student loan site down Wednesday, a day after layoffs gutted Education Department

An hours-long outage on StudentAid
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By COLLIN BINKLEY and JOCELYN GECKER – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — An hours-long outage Wednesday on StudentAid.gov, the federal website for student loans and financial aid, underscored the risks in rapidly gutting the Department of Education, as President Donald Trump aims to dismantle the agency.

Hundreds of users reported FAFSA outages to Downdetector starting midday Wednesday, saying they were having trouble completing the form, which is required for financial aid at colleges nationwide. The National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, a group of people who handle colleges' financial aid awards, also said it had received reports of users experiencing technical issues and having trouble completing the FAFSA.

“NASFAA is seeking clarity on why the form is down and when issues will be resolved, though troubleshooting could be complicated by yesterday’s staff reductions,” the group said on X.

The developers and IT support staff who worked on the FAFSA form were hard hit in the Education Department's layoffs Tuesday, along with staff buyouts and the termination of probationary employees. In all, the Education Department has reduced its staff by half, to roughly 2,000, since Trump took office.

A list of laid-off staff obtained and verified by AP shows more than 300 people cut from Federal Student Aid — two dozen of them from Federal Student Aid's technology division. That included the entire team responsible for systems supporting the FAFSA form, a person with knowledge of the outage told The Associated Press, speaking anonymously for fear of retaliation. While laid-off staffers are still technically employed until March 21, they had limited access to their email, phones and computers, making a response to the outage difficult, the person said. At one point Wednesday, about 70 people had joined a Teams call to try to pinpoint the cause of the outage.

The call continued for hours. By Wednesday evening, the website carried a banner claiming “Planned Maintenance” was underway, and login access was cut off.

The Education Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the outage.

____

The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP's standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Placeholder Image

Education Department cuts half its staff as Trump vows to wind the agency down

Scholars stranded in America and abroad amid funding freeze of State Department programs

Reductions in force: A look at which agencies are affected by DOGE-led job cuts

The Latest

Chancellor Christian Stocker signs papers during the swearing-in ceremony of the Federal Government in the presidential office at the Hofburg Palace, in Vienna, Austria, Monday, March 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Denes Erdos)

Credit: AP

Austria's new government is stopping family reunions immediately for migrants

7m ago

From soup cans to airplanes, steel and aluminum are a fundamental part of American life

14m ago

Real Madrid beats Atletico on penalties in Champions League. Arsenal, Villa, Dortmund also advance

24m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?