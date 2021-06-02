Federal Reserve survey sees economy growing at faster pace

In the Fed's latest survey of economic conditions around the nation, several of the central bank's districts reported increased vaccination rates and relaxed social-distancing measures were having a positive impact on the economy. But offsetting those gains were economic headwinds coming from supply-chain problems.

The Fed's report, known as the beige book, is based on surveys conducted by the Fed's 12 regional banks from early April to late May. The information will form the basis of discussion when Fed policymakers meet on June 15-16 to decide the future course of interest rates.