Federal report due on Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina's path to recognition as a tribal nation

Members of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina are awaiting the release of a Department of the Interior report that, as soon as this week, could light a path for federal recognition as a tribal nation.

In January, President Donald Trump issued a memo directing the department to create a plan to "assist the Lumbee Tribe in obtaining full Federal recognition through legislation or other available mechanisms, including the right to receive full Federal benefits." The memo required the plan to be created within 90 days, a deadline that comes Wednesday.

The Lumbee are a state-recognized tribe that has been seeking federal acknowledgment, a distinction that comes with access to resources like health care through Indian Health Services and the ability to create a land base such as reservations through the land-to-trust process, for several decades. Both Trump and his opponent in the 2024 presidential election, former-Vice President Kamala Harris, promised the Lumbee federal recognition as the candidates were courting voters in the important swing state of North Carolina. Lumbee voters helped deliver that state to Trump.