ajc logo
X

Federal regulators say they will keep closer eye on Boeing

National & World News
Updated 31 minutes ago
The Federal Aviation Administration says it is going to keep Boeing on a shorter leash when it comes to performing safety-related work on aircraft

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boeing employees will still be allowed to perform some safety analysis on the company’s aircraft, but for three more years instead of the five-year extension the company requested, federal regulators have determined.

Federal Aviation Administration officials indicated Tuesday that the agency's decision on the safety-related work was designed to keep a closer eye on Boeing.

Under rules in place for more than a decade, employees of aircraft manufacturing companies can be deputized to do certain tasks for the FAA. That practice came under more scrutiny after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets and allegations that Boeing employees misled regulators about a key flight system on the planes.

Boeing's ability to do that work for the FAA was due to expire Tuesday.

In a letter to Boeing, an FAA safety official said a three-year renewal was “more appropriate” than a five-year extension.

“There are multiple in work improvements that the FAA would like to assess within the Boeing organization over the next three years,” Ian Won, acting manager of the FAA office that oversees Boeing, told the company.

The list of items that the FAA wants Boeing to complete in the next three years includes ensuring that employees who help the FAA are protected from pressure by company managers, and making sure that Boeing quickly corrects any problems it finds.

Boeing issued a statement, which in its entirety read, "As always, we are committed to working transparently with the FAA through their detailed and rigorous oversight processes.”

The FAA also said its inspectors — and not Boeing employees — will continue to be responsible for issuing final safety certificates for all new Boeing 737 Max and 787 jets rolling off the company assembly lines. That was a step taken in November 2019, during a 19-month grounding of the Max following crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Deliveries of the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, have been halted most of the past two years because of a series of production problems. That is depriving Boeing of cash, because buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price for jets on delivery.

___

This story has been updated to correct the year that the FAA took full responsibility for issuing safety certificates for Boeing 737 Max and 787 jets. It was November 2019, not 2020.

Editors' Picks
Betty Foy Sanders, former first lady of Georgia and artist, dies11h ago
BREAKING: DeKalb delays certifying election results due to prolonged recount
2h ago
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend
7h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
9h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
9h ago
Poll: Where can you find the best pizza by the slice in Atlanta
8h ago
The Latest
LEADING OFF: Rays put Franco on IL, Cortes excels for Yanks
6m ago
Live updates | Biden explains providing Ukraine with rockets
11m ago
Hurricane Agatha kills 10, leaves 20 missing in south Mexico
22m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top