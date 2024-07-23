Breaking: Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death
Federal regulators are raising scrutiny of Southwest Airlines after a series of troubling incidents

Southwest Airlines is under increased scrutiny by federal safety officials
Southwest Airlines planes can be seen on the terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Southwest Airlines planes can be seen on the terminal at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, Friday, July 19, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
1 hour ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it has increased its oversight of Southwest Airlines, which has seen its planes involved in a series of troubling incidents in recent weeks that included flying at very low altitudes while still miles away from an airport.

“The FAA has increased oversight of Southwest Airlines to ensure it is complying with federal safety regulations,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement. “Safety will drive the timeline.”

The FAA declined to provide details, but noted that it continually adjusts oversight of airlines based on risk.

Southwest said it is working closely with the FAA and also has formed a team of people from the airline, its union and the FAA to strengthen its safety-management system.

The FAA's action is among several moves by new Administrator Mike Whitaker to respond to heightened safety concern about airlines ever since a panel covering an unused exit blew off a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

The FAA is investigating Boeing's manufacturing processes. Earlier this year, the agency increased its scrutiny of United Airlines after a series of troubling events involving United planes.

Twice within recent weeks, Southwest jets have flown unusually low while still several miles away from airports where they intended to land in Oklahoma and Florida. Another Southwest jet took off from a closed runway in Maine last month.

In April, a Southwest jet descended rapidly off the coast of Hawaii and came within 400 feet of the surface of the Pacific Ocean before recovering.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a Southwest jet that did an unusual "Dutch roll" and was discovered to have damage to its tail after a flight from Phoenix to Oakland, California. Investigators say the plane had been parked outside during a severe storm.

None of the events resulted in injuries.

The stepped-up oversight was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

