Federal officials say they're investigating a tire problem on an American Airlines flight to LA

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal officials are investigating after an American Airlines plane flying from Dallas to Los Angeles suffered a tire problem just a week after a United Airlines jetliner lost a tire during takeoff.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that American flight 345 “blew a tire" during takeoff from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. American said, however, that the pilots got a warning of low pressure in one of the tires.

The Boeing 777 landed safely and taxied to the gate under its own power, American said.