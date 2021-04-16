Federal officials reverse limits on fetal tissue research

Two dozen members of Congress who had written to Becerra urging the change praised the move. The restrictions were "politically motivated and unnecessary," they wrote earlier this week.

The American Society of Reproductive Medicine also issued a statement applauding the change. “The United States government has developed a robust system of oversight. .... Ideologically driven politicians must not be allowed to interfere with this system on a whim," the group said.

Research using fetal tissue led to vaccines for rubella and rabies and drugs to treat HIV. But such work has long been targeted by abortion opponents.

The National Right to Life Committee condemned what it called a “sickening decision” by President Joe Biden’s administration. Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, wrote in a statement that taxpayers now will be forced to pay for “barbaric experiments” using tissue from abortions “instead of using ethical and effective alternatives.”

