Federal murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana officer

Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency gives a presentation during the protecting places of worship forum on April 12, 2019, at St. George's Orthodox Church in Terre Haute, Ind. Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010, was killed in an ambush shooting outside an FBI office in western Indiana, an FBI official said Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: JOSEPH C. GARZA

By TOM DAVIES, Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago
Federal officials say the gunman accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI field office before the deadly encounter

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The gunman accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI field office before the deadly encounter, according to a federal court document.

The criminal complaint released Thursday by the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis charges 44-year-old Shane Meehan with premeditated murder of a federal agent.

The complaint gives no possible motive for the Wednesday afternoon attack outside the FBI office in Terre Haute that killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Authorities have described the shooting as an ambush that happened after Ferency stepped outside the office. The federal complaint said Ferency fired shots at Meehan, as did an FBI agent who ran outside after the shooting began. Meehan was shot twice but drove away to the scene to a Terre Haute hospital, where he underwent surgery for his wounds.

Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office, said earlier Thursday that the suspected gunman was in FBI custody at a hospital. Keenan wouldn’t say whether Ferency knew the gunman or was targeted for some reason.

“We’re still looking at motive and we’re leaving all avenues open at this time,” Keenan said during a news conference in Terre Haute, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.

Kennan described the shooting as an ambush attack on Ferency without any apparent warning.

“The suspect showed up there before Detective Ferency came out of the building,” Kennan said. “That was the reason we used that word.”

Dozens of police vehicles from multiple departments joined a procession past the Terre Haute police headquarters as a hearse carrying Ferency’s body was moved Wednesday evening to a hospital for an autopsy.

Terre Haute police Chief Shawn Keen said Ferency was the father of two adult children. Ferency’s police experience included work on drug and human trafficking investigations and providing violence risk assessments for churches.

“He was absolutely dedicated” Keen said. “There’s not anything that he did that he didn’t put 110% into.”

Ferency is the third Terre Haute police officer fatally shot in the past decade. Officer Brent Long was killed in 2011 and Officer Robert Pitts died in 2018 — both in shootings that happened as they and other officers were attempting to make arrests. Authorities determined both gunmen died from self-inflicted wounds.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb called Ferency’s shooting “senseless.”

“Our heart breaks for Detective Greg Ferency’s family, loved ones and those who served with him every day protecting the residents of the Wabash Valley,” Holcomb said in a statement.

Dozens of officers and personnel from various law enforcement and rescue agencies drive past the Terre Haute Police Department during a during a fallen officer procession, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Terre Haute, Ind. Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010, was killed in an ambush shooting outside an FBI office in western Indiana, an FBI official said Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: JOSEPH C. GARZA

Community members show their support as they stand along the sidewalk as a fallen officer procession makes its way past the Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Terre Haute, Ind. Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010, was killed in an ambush shooting outside an FBI office in western Indiana, an FBI official said Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: JOSEPH C. GARZA

Law enforcement officers from various agencies gather outside of the ambulance entrance at Regional Hospital, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Terre Haute, Ind. A suspected gunman in the fatal ambush shooting of Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency, left the scene and drove himself to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for his wounds, said Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: JOSEPH C. GARZA

Investigators work outside of the federal office building following the fatal shooting of Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Terre Haute, Ind. A suspected gunman left the scene and drove himself to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for his wounds, said Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: JOSEPH C. GARZA

Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen talks about the dedication of the late THPD Detective Greg Ferency during a news conference on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at police headquarters in Terre Haute, Ind. Investigators haven’t yet determined a motive for the ambush shooting of a police officer outside an FBI office in western Indiana, an FBI official said Thursday. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: Joseph C. Garza

An investigator looks through the broken windows of a truck in the parking lot near the Regional Hospital ambulance entrance on Wednesday, July 7 2021 in Terre Haute, Ind. A suspected gunman in the fatal ambush shooting of Terre Haute Police Det. Greg Ferency left the scene and drove himself to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for his wounds, said Paul Keenan, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Indianapolis office. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: JOSEPH C. GARZA

