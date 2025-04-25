Federal lawsuit against Florida ban on 'lab-grown' meat still alive after judge's ruling

But lawmakers in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have called cultivated meat a threat to their states' agriculture industries and banned the sale of the product, which is made of animal cells that are fed a mix of proteins, vitamins and water and then formed into nuggets, sausages and steaks.

The lawsuit was filed last year by Upside Foods, represented by the nonprofit law firm the Institute for Justice.

“Upside is not looking to replace conventional meat, which will always have a place at the table,” Upside CEO Uma Valeti said in a statement. "All we are asking for is the right to compete, so that Floridians can try our product and see that it is possible to have delicious meat without the need for slaughtering animals. Today’s ruling is an important step toward securing that right.”

The governor's office and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment about the lawsuit.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was flanked by cattle farmers last May when he signed the state's cultivated meat ban into law.

“We stand with agriculture, we stand with the cattle ranchers, we stand with our farmers because we understand it’s important for the backbone of the state,” DeSantis said. “Take your fake lab-grown meat elsewhere.”