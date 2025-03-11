Federal judge halts Louisiana’s first nitrogen gas execution, state says it will appeal

They also said the method, which involves an industrial, full-face mask, will ignite and worsen his diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder and claustrophobia, causing mental torture.

Attorneys for the state argued that nitrogen hypoxia has proven to be successful in Alabama, saying the method is seemingly painless and an approved method under Louisiana law.

Republican officials including Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill say the state is long overdue in delivering justice that has been promised to the families of victims.

Hoffman, 46, was convicted of the 1996 murder of Mary “Molly” Elliott in New Orleans.

Murrill told The Associated Press last month that she expects at least four people will be executed this year. There are 56 people on Louisiana's death row.

Louisiana is following in the footsteps of Alabama, which has executed four people using nitrogen gas. During last week's hearing, state officials described Louisiana's execution protocol using nitrogen gas to be nearly identical to Alabama's.

Under the protocol, the subject is strapped to a gurney, forced to breathe pure nitrogen gas through a mask placed on their face, depriving them of oxygen.