Federal judge dismisses Disney's free speech lawsuit against DeSantis; second lawsuit still pending

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney's free speech lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, leaving the company's remaining hopes of regaining control of the district that governs Walt Disney World to a separate state court challenge.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor in Tallahassee said in his decision that Disney lacked standing in its First Amendment lawsuit against the Republican governor and his appointees to the Disney World governing district. The separate lawsuit is still pending in state court in Orlando.

The feud between DeSantis and Disney started in 2022 after the company publicly opposed the state's so-called don't say gay law, which banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.