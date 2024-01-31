Federal judge dismisses Disney's free speech lawsuit against DeSantis

Disney supporters had run the district, which provides municipal services such as firefighting, planning and mosquito control, for more than five decades after the Legislature created it in 1967.

Winsor, who was appointed to the bench by President Donald Trump in 2019, said in his decision that when a law on its face is constitutional, plaintiffs can't make free-speech claims challenging it because they believe lawmakers acted with unconstitutional motives.

“Because that is what Disney seeks here, its claim fails as a matter of law,” Winsor wrote.

Without directly saying it would appeal the decision, Disney said in a statement that it would “press forward with our case.”

“This is an important case with serious implications for the rule of law, and it will not end here," the company said. “If left unchallenged, this would set a dangerous precedent and give license to states to weaponize their official powers to punish the expression of political viewpoints they disagree with.”

The governor's press secretary, Jeremy Redfern, said the judge's decision supported DeSantis' belief that Disney doesn't have a right to its “own special government.”

“The days of Disney controlling its own government and being placed above the law are long gone,” Redfern said.

