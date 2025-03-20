Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Federal judge blocks DOGE from accessing Social Security personal information for now

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from Social Security Administration systems that hold personally identifiable data on millions of Americans
Demonstrators gather outside of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore, on Friday, March 14, 2025, before a hearing regarding the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Demonstrators gather outside of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore, on Friday, March 14, 2025, before a hearing regarding the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency from Social Security Administration systems that hold personal data on millions of Americans.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander in Maryland also requires the team to delete any personally identifiable data they may have. It comes after labor unions and retirees asked for an emergency order limiting DOGE access to the agency and its vast troves of personal data.

They said DOGE’s “nearly unlimited” access violates privacy laws and presents massive information security risks. A recently departed Social Security official who saw the DOGE team sweep into the agency said she is deeply worried about sensitive information being exposed.

The Trump administration says DOGE has a 10-person team of federal employees at the Social Security Administration, seven of whom have been granted read-only access to agency systems or personally identifiable information.

The administration has said DOGE is targeting waste and fraud in the federal government.

Demonstrators gather outside of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore, on Friday, March 14, 2025, before a hearing regarding the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Demonstrators gather outside of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore, on Friday, March 14, 2025, before a hearing regarding the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Credit: AP

Federal judge considers blocking DOGE from accessing Social Security data of millions of Americans

Top House Democrats seek DOGE details, questioning if it operates 'outside the bounds' of US law

Judge rules DOGE's USAID dismantling likely violates the Constitution

The Latest

People work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street edges lower

6m ago

Kaufman-Renn scores 21 to help Purdue hold off High Point in the NCAA Tournament

7m ago

Israeli strikes across Gaza hit multiple homes, killing at least 85 Palestinians

10m ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

1h ago

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.