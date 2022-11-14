ajc logo
X

Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp

National & World News
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago
A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor’s head

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal prison inmate who was able to obtain a firearm at a prison camp in Arizona pulled out the gun in a visitation area and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, The Associated Press has learned.

The weapon misfired and the female visitor was uninjured in Sunday’s incident at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson.

The incident marked a major security lapse and massive breach of protocol, raising serious questions about the security practices in place at the Bureau of Prisons, which is responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.

The Bureau of Prisons tells the AP that the inmate attempted to fire the weapon, which had been concealed in the prison. But the weapon did not fire and no one was injured.

The incident happened at a minimum-security federal prison camp — most of which don’t even have fences and house inmates the Bureau of Prisons considers to be the lowest security risk.

Officials said the inmate was restrained and the firearm was seized. Federal officials have launched an investigation.

The Bureau of Prisons has been plagued by chronic mismanagement, misconduct and a severe staffing crisis. A new director was brought on earlier this year as Justice Department officials attempt to reform the agency.

Federal prison camps were originally designed with low security to make operations easier and to allow inmates tasked with performing work at the prison, like landscaping and maintenance, to avoid repeatedly checking in and out of a main prison facility. But the lax security opened a gateway for contraband, such as drugs, cellphones and weapons.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

BREAKING: Kemp to testify before Fulton grand jury Tuesday1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man hit by car, killed after confronting driver doing doughnuts in DeKalb
3h ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Harris wins National League Rookie of the Year
1h ago

Credit: Valdosta Today

Valdosta prof’s ‘woke’ lesson draws parent fire, free speech support
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Kentucky school bus crash: 18 students, driver to hospitals
10m ago
Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case
13m ago
Cambodian PM tests positive for COVID after hosting summit
18m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
15h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top