Federal fugitive captured after nearly 50 years on the run

Leonard Rayne Moses was 16 when he was convicted in the 1968 killing of Mary Amplo during civil unrest in Pittsburgh following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. Authorities said Moses and his friends fire-bombed Amplo’s house. Badly burned, Amplo, 72, died a few months later.

Moses was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole. He escaped from custody while attending his grandmother’s 1971 funeral in Pittsburgh. Authorities said he wound up in Michigan, where he was living under the assumed name of Paul Dickson and had been working as a traveling pharmacist since at least 1999.