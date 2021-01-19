Federal court strikes down major Trump climate rollback

The decision came on the last full day in office for the Trump administration. Under President Donald Trump, the EPA has rolled back dozens of public health and environmental protections. The Trump administration has sought to cut regulation overall, calling much of it unnecessary and a burden to business.

Trump, who campaigned in 2016 on a pledge to bring back the U.S. coal industry, repealed the Obama administration’s plan to reduce emissions from the country’s electric-power generating plants. Called the Clean Power Plan, it was one of President Barack Obama’s legacy efforts against climate change.

The Trump administration substituted the Affordable Clean Energy plan, which left more of the decision-making on regulating power plant emissions to states.

Market forces have continued the U.S. coal industry’s decline, however, despite those and other moves by Trump on the industry’s behalf.

Knickmeyer reported from Oklahoma City.