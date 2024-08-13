Federal board urges stricter safety rules for loading and dispatching charter flights like air tours

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal safety agency is recommending that air tours and other commercial aircraft operators be required to have certificated dispatchers to help pilots plan their flights.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that and other recommendations are based on a study of more than 500 accidents, some of them fatal.

The NTSB said it began the study after seeing a “cluster of safety issues” from investigations of crashes between 2010 and 2022.