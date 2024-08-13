Nation & World News

Federal board urges stricter safety rules for loading and dispatching charter flights like air tours

A federal agency says it has recommendations for improving the safety of commercial aviation including air tours and air ambulances
FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo is seen during a news conference in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo is seen during a news conference in Portland, Ore., on Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
45 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal safety agency is recommending that air tours and other commercial aircraft operators be required to have certificated dispatchers to help pilots plan their flights.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that and other recommendations are based on a study of more than 500 accidents, some of them fatal.

The NTSB said it began the study after seeing a “cluster of safety issues” from investigations of crashes between 2010 and 2022.

The recommendations would not apply to major airlines, which operate under the most stringent U.S. rules. The NTSB noted that historically airlines have had lower accident rates than charter operations.

The board said the Federal Aviation Administration should require air tours, commuter services, air ambulances and business jet charters to employ certificated flight dispatchers. The board said it found 12 accidents with a total of 45 deaths where flight dispatch was "deficient" because current regulations don't require people performing the work to meet particular standards.

The NTSB said it found four accidents and 11 deaths involving small planes that were not loaded in a safe manner. It recommended expanding a current rule on weight and balance documentation to single-engine planes.

The board also repeated a previous recommendation that planes used in non-scheduled commercial operation be outfitted to collect data that indicates when pilots fail to follow proper procedures.

The FAA said it takes NTSB recommendations seriously and will respond “within an appropriate timeframe.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

FAA has doubled its enforcement cases against Boeing since a door plug blew off a 737 Max
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Audit finds one-third of Atlanta’s fire trucks beyond their lifespan
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Delta lobs another volley at CrowdStrike, outlines cost of meltdown
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Delta facing class action lawsuit over tech outage; customers seeking refunds
The Latest
Death Valley's scorching heat kills second man this summer10m ago
The Latest: Harris begins policy rollout; material from Trump campaign leaked to news...12m ago
Biden is announcing $150 million in research grants as part of his 'moonshot' push to...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory