Federal appeals panel says suspended lawyer Michael Avenatti should be resentenced

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A federal appeals panel has vacated a 14-year sentence for suspended lawyer Michael Avenatti, who rose to fame representing porn actor Stormy Daniels against former President Donald Trump and was later convicted of bilking his California clients.

A three-judge panel for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Avenatti's sentence was based on calculations of a greater loss than was actually suffered and sent the case back to a judge for resentencing, according to a copy of the decision.

The panel also discussed in the decision whether the sentence should run concurrently to prison time Avenatti is already serving for stealing book proceeds from Daniels — who sued to break a confidentiality agreement with Trump to stay mum about an affair she said they had — and for trying to extort Nike.