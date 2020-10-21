Fed survey finds tepid growth as US economy battles pandemic

The report said that while consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic activity, remained positive, some districts reported a leveling off in retail sales, which could be linked to the expiration of the support programs in the summer.

The Fed survey said that businesses reported only modest price increases with “notable exceptions.” Prices were up significantly for things such as food, autos and appliances, a development that has been linked to shortages stemming from the coronavirus. Prices for personal protective equipment, technology needed for remote work, and sanitation equipment also showed increases.

Lewis Alexander, U.S. chief economist for Nomura, said he believes these price increases would turn out to be transitory as production ramps up.

The Fed report was based on responses gathered by the Fed's 12 regional banks before Oct. 9. The information will be used when the Fed holds its next meeting to set interest rates on Nov. 4 and 5, just after the election.

The expectation is that the Fed will keep its key policy rate unchanged at the current ultra-low level of 0% to 0.25% and keep signaling that it intends to keep rates at that low level through 2023

However, the central bank may feel the need to go even farther in providing economic support if a new wave of virus cases is threatening to throw the recovery into reverse. Congress so far has been unable to reach a compromise and provide another package of economic support for individuals and businesses.

In a speech Wednesday, Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s board, warned that the economy could face higher risks if Congress does not provide additional spending to bolster hard-hit sectors.

“Apart from the course of the virus itself, the most significant downside risk to my outlook would be the failure of additional fiscal support to materialize,” Brainard said in an on-line discussion.