Fed survey finds modest gains in the US economy in February

Most of the Fed's 12 regions reported the economy was growing in February at a modest pace although the Dallas region said activity had been disrupted by a severe winter storm that knocked out electricity to millions of residents for a time.

“Unprecedented winter storms and widespread power outages in mid-February severely disrupted economic activity, although the impact is mostly expected to be transitory,” the Fed's Dallas regional bank reported.

The New York Fed was one of the few regions that reported a decline in activity last month, pointing to “particular weakness” in the service sector.

The beige book survey found that demand for labor varied considerably by industry and skill levels. Many businesses noted continued difficulties in attracting and retaining qualified workers, with lack of child care and a variety of other constraints still being imposed by the pandemic.

“Wage increases for many districts are expected to persist or to pick up somewhat over the next several months,” the report said.

Overall manufacturing activity in most districts showed modest increases despite challenges from supply-chain disruptions.

Input costs rose modestly last month but with higher price increases seen for steel and lumber, the report said.

“In many districts, the rise in costs was widely attributed to supply chain disruptions and to strong overall demand,” the beige book said, noting that transportation costs had been rising due to increases in energy costs.

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group, said that the beige book findings were in line with his own economic forecast that expects moderate GDP growth in the current quarter but an acceleration for the rest of the year.

“Businesses are expecting demand to pick up in the spring and beyond as vaccine distribution continues, better weather allows for more outdoor activity and stimulus efforts support consumer spending," Faucher said.