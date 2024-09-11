Fed official broke ethics rules but didn't violate insider trading laws, probe finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government investigation into Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic's securities trades and investments has found he violated several of the central bank's ethics policies.

The Fed rules violations “created the appearance” that Bostic acted on confidential Fed information and that he had a conflict of interest, but the Fed's Office of Inspector General concluded there were no violations of federal insider trading or conflict of interest laws, according to a report issued Wednesday.

The probe reviewed financial trades and investments in a roughly five-year period starting in 2017 made by several investment managers on Bostic's behalf — transactions that in October 2022 he said he had been initially unaware of.