Fed chief Powell: Climate policy is for elected officials

“We are not, nor do we seek to be, climate policy makers,” he said.

The bank was “quite actively” exploring how risks from climate change might affect its role supervising banks.

Powell's remarks came during an online forum on climate-related finance convened by the Bank for International Settlements, an association of the world's central banks, the Bank of France, the International Monetary Fund and the Network for Greening the Financial System.

Over the past year, the Fed has taken steps to incorporate the risks from climate change into its oversight of the financial system. A key part of the Fed's mandate, in addition to setting short-term interest rates to either stimulate or slow the economy, is regulating banks to guard against excessive risk-taking.

Earlier this year, 12 Republican senators wrote a letter to Powell accusing the central bank of moving “beyond the scope of the Federal Reserve’s mission.” The senators questioned whether the Fed should be analyzing climate scenarios because it has no jurisdiction over environmental policy.