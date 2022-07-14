Fed board member opens door to 1-point hike if demand rises

Financial markets have increasingly priced in expectations for a 1 percentage point increase at the Fed's July 26-27 meeting, though most analysts still think a 0.75% point increase is more likely.

But after Wednesday's inflation report, Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, suggested that “everything is in play” at that Fed meeting — including a potential 1 point rate hike.

In an interview on Bloomberg TV on Wednesday evening, Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Fed, declined to say what size rate hike might be considered at the Fed's next meeting. But she said the consumer inflation report "was uniformly bad — there was no good news in that report at all.”

In his remarks Thursday, Waller discounted concerns that the economy might be nearing a recession. He pointed to healthy job gains this year and an unemployment rate that is near a half-century low.

Those job gains, he said, “leave me feeling fairly confident that the U.S. economy did not enter a recession in the first half of 2022 and that the economic expansion will continue.”

As a result, a “soft landing” in which the economy grows at a slower pace, bringing inflation toward the Fed’s 2% target, “is very plausible.”

With the economy still growing, the Fed must focus on inflation, Waller added. Wednesday's inflation report “was a major league disappointment.”

“No matter how you look at the data, inflation is far too high, and my job is to move it down toward our 2% target,” he said.