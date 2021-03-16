February retail sales fall 3% after soaring the month before

Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 3% in February from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. The drop comes after retail sales soared in January as people spent the $600 stimulus checks sent at the end of last year. In fact, the Commerce Department revised its January number up to 7.6% from it's previously reported rise of 5.3%.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase had expected retail sales to dip in February after icy weather in Texas knocked out power and forced some stores to temporarily close. The bank said credit and debit card spending fell sharply after the storm in Texas, as well as nearby states, such as Arkansas and Mississippi.