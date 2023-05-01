FDIC recommends raising insured deposit limit for businesses

As of December, more than 99% of U.S. deposit accounts held less than $250,000, and so were automatically covered by existing FDIC insurance, Gruenberg said.

However, the system remains subject to the sort of bank runs that brought down First Republic, despite a consortium of big lenders having pooled $30 billion in cash to stabilize the bank as recently as March.

Last Monday, First Republic reported its first-quarter results, shocking investors when it revealed that depositors had withdrawn $100 billion, most in mid-March immediately after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed. First Republic’s stock plunged more than 50% the day after the report.

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, who leads the House Financial Services Committee, issued a statement Monday noting that the FDIC “used its available tools to resolve First Republic Bank” but the congressman didn't immediately address the agency's recommendations for change.

In seeking additional powers to insure business accounts, the FDIC said technological advances both hasten the speed of information and let depositors quickly take their money elsewhere at the first sign of trouble. Both factors can spur “faster, and more costly, bank runs,” the agency said.

But insuring more deposits doesn't come without a downside. Deposit insurance can encourage banks to take on greater risk if they know their deposits are covered. Targeted coverage to protect businesses would be the most cost effective way for regulators to meet their stability objectives, Gruenberg said.