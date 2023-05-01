X

FDIC recommends overhauling US insurance deposit system

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SHARON L. LYNCH, Associated Press
54 minutes ago
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is recommending the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring only as much as $250,000 in bank deposits

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is recommending the U.S. rethink its decades-old policy of insuring up to $250,000 in bank deposits and replace it with an overhaul that would allow regulators to cover higher amounts on a “targeted” basis.

The proposed change appears to openly acknowledge that the FDIC is looking for ways to calm both depositors and markets as the organization contends with the third U.S. bank failure this year. First Republic Bank became the second largest failure in history Monday when regulators seized it and JP Morgan Chase stepped up as a buyer.

“The recent failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, and the decision to approve Systemic Risk Exceptions to protect the uninsured depositors at those institutions, raised fundamental questions about the role of deposit insurance in the United States banking system,” FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said in a statement Monday accompanying the regulator’s recommendations.

The FDIC is a government agency formed during the Great Depression to restore faith in U.S. banking institutions

Under the proposal, the FDIC would offer business account coverage a higher levels than ordinary consumer deposits receive, the FDIC said.

As of December, more than 99% of U.S. deposit accounts held less than $250,000, and so were automatically covered by existing FDIC insurance, Gruenberg said.

However, the system remains subject to the sort of bank runs that brought down First Republic, despite a consortium of big lenders having pooled $30 billion in cash to shore up the bank as recently as March.

Last Monday, First Republic reported its first-quarter results, shocking investors when it revealed that depositors had withdrawn $100 billion, most in mid-March immediately after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed. First Republic’s stock plunged more than 50% the day after the report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta lawmakers request DOJ probe into shooting death of training center protester8m ago

Credit: GoFundMe

Mistrial over murder charge for defendant accused in Gwinnett teen’s death
1h ago

No, a bionic bordello isn’t coming to rural Georgia
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

New homes loom larger in Atlanta market. But it’s not a building boom
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL case: Lawyer pens court-ordered essay. It was that or go to jail
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course amid NY trial
5m ago
CNN says Trump to appear in New Hampshire town hall
7m ago
Stock market today: Markets steady after latest bank failure
7m ago
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
6h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
4h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top