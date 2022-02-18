FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

The FDA said it is working with federal and local authorities in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas— the states where the infant infections were reported.

Abbott could not specify how many units the recall includes, but brands like Similac are among the best-selling formulas in the U.S. and overseas.

“We value the trust parents place in us for high quality and safe nutrition and we’ll do whatever it takes to keep that trust and resolve this situation,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Abbott said parents can identify the recalled products by examining the number on the bottom of each container. The affected formulas have a number starting with 22 through 37, contain K8, SH, or Z2 and have an expiration date of April 1, 2022 or later. The company has also setup a website where parents can check if their products have been recalled: https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html.

The company said its own testing of finished product didn't detect any contamination. The recall does not affect liquid infant formulas or any other Abbott products.

