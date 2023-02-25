X
Dark Mode Toggle

FDA authorizes combination flu-COVID test for home use

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home, giving consumers an easy way to determine if a runny nose is caused by either disease

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved the first combination test for flu and C OVID-19 that can be used at home, giving consumers an easy way to determine if a runny nose is caused by either disease.

The Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Home test, which can be purchased without a prescription, uses self-collected nasal swab samples and delivers results in about 30 minutes, the agency said.

While at-home COVID tests are readily available, this is the first home test for influenza A and B, commonly known as the flu. The test was granted an emergency use authorization, which facilitates the availability of “medical countermeasures” during public health emergencies.

Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, called the authorization “a major milestone in bringing greater consumer access to diagnostic tests that can be performed entirely at home.”

The agency said the test is for individuals “with signs and symptoms consistent with a respiratory tract infection" and said it can be used on children as young as 2, with adults collecting the samples.

It recommends that tests be reported to healthcare providers and cautions that there is a risk of false positive and negative results. “Individuals who test negative and continue to experience symptoms of fever, cough and-or shortness of breath may still have a respiratory infection and should seek follow-up care with their healthcare provider,” the agency said.

Citing the impact of COVID and RSV, another respiratory infection, the FDA said it “recognizes the benefits that home testing can provide” and would work to increase the number of tests available.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality 16h ago

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal
7h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
6h ago

Cobb bus driver accused of breaking into student’s home out on bond
7h ago

Cobb bus driver accused of breaking into student’s home out on bond
7h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘How do I go through it twice?’ Mom pleads for help after losing 2 to gun violence
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Snow, rain slam California as Michigan suffers without power
11m ago
Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after train crash
20m ago
New Mexico governor pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight
30m ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
6h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top