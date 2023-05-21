X

FBI, tribe's police investigating fatal shooting of tribal member by US Border Patrol agents

National & World News
25 minutes ago
The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona

AJO, Ariz. (AP) — The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona.

Customs and Border Protection officials said agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around 10 p.m. Thursday.

They said the incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. But they haven’t released any additional information.

Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in a statement Sunday that the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation and identified the victim.

“Nation member Raymond Mattia lost his life in the incident. Our hearts go out to his family and all those impacted during this difficult time,” Norris said. “As the investigation proceeds, the Nation expects full consideration of all related facts of the incident and an appropriate and expeditious response from relevant public safety agencies. Because the investigation is ongoing, we will refrain from making further comment at this time.”

Tucson TV station KVOA reported that Mattia had called Border Patrol because there were multiple migrants who had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them out of his property.

Meneger's Dam is only a few miles from the U.S-Mexico border.

According to KVOA, Mattia’s family told them that he went outside when he saw the agents, and he was shot for an unknown reason.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share secrets to success and so much more

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 friends shot while breaking up fight outside Trader Joe’s in Buckhead
7h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rh

Georgia’s Megan Danielle in tonight's live finals of ‘American Idol’
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
18h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC/TNS

Russia bans Ga. secretary of state from country. His response? Thanks
18h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Clayton murder suspect kills himself in area of earlier shooting, cops say
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Conservative party of Greek prime minister in big election lead, to seek outright...
6m ago
Debt ceiling talks to resume as Biden, McCarthy prepare to meet Monday to resolve...
14m ago
Zelenskyy denies Ukrainian city of Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

5 ways the pandemic changed your Atlanta commute
The very first Chick-fil-A restaurant serves up its last day at Greenbriar Mall
These are the metro Atlanta restaurants that have been open for more than 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top