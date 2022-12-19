BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 panel conducts final hearing and vote on Trump referrals
ajc logo
X

FBI: Steep climb in teens targeted by online 'sextortion'

National & World News
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
42 minutes ago
An explosive increase in teenage boys targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending explicit pictures of themselves has the FBI sounding a public-safety alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI sounded the alarm Monday about an explosive increase in teenage boys being targeted online and extorted for money after being tricked into sending sexually explicit pictures.

At least 3,000 children, mostly teenage boys, have been victims of the schemes that are connected to more than a dozen suicides this year, a scale that U.S. authorities have not seen before, Justice Department officials said. Many think they are chatting online with kids around their own age but are quickly manipulated into sending explicit pictures and then blackmailed for money with threats to release the images, the FBI said.

Most victims are between 14 and 17, but kids as young as 10 have been targeted.

The FBI said it was issuing the national public safety alert now since kids may be spending more time online as schools close for winter break.

There’s been a staggering tenfold increase in reports since last year, and there are likely more victims who never came forward, FBI officials said. Embarrassment and shame can prevent them from asking for help.

“Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.

Many of the current wave of schemes are believed to be originating with scammers based in West African countries like Nigeria and the Ivory Coast. The suspects typically pose as kids of similar age, often using a girl’s profile picture. It happens often on large platforms like Instagram or Facebook, but can also be on gaming or video chats, authorities said.

The alert is meant to thrust the issue into the public spotlight, so kids can feel more comfortable coming forward and adults can help them learn how to spot fake identities and reject anyone asking for explicit images, said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite of the Justice Department’s criminal division.

The Department of Homeland Security is also working to track fake accounts back to their source, said Steve Francis, the acting executive director of Homeland Security Investigations. It isn't clear whether federal prosecutors had brought any cases tied to the scams.

The tactics used by those behind the fake accounts are getting more aggressive, and cases have been rising around the world, advocates said.

“This is a growing crisis and we’ve seen sextortion completely devastate children and families,” said Michelle DeLaune, CEO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “The best defense against this crime is to talk to your children about what to do if they’re targeted online.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Johns Creek Police Department

‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after shooting 2 in Johns Creek, police say1h ago

Credit: Special to AJC

Judge Clyde Reese, one of Pace Academy’s first Black students, dies at 64
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man killed, woman arrested after shooting outside downtown Atlanta strip club
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Man facing death penalty in Cobb country club slayings pleads not guilty
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Man facing death penalty in Cobb country club slayings pleads not guilty
1h ago

Credit: Greg Mooney

The year’s theater highlights spanned a spectrum
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Nick Wass

Ovechkin revels in Messi winning World Cup with Argentina
5m ago
At 50, 'Immaculate Reception' still lifts a region's spirits
11m ago
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top