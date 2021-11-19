ajc logo
X

FBI searches old New Jersey landfill for Jimmy Hoffa’s remains

FILE - This photo shows Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in Washington on July 26, 1959. The decades-long odyssey to find the body of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to "conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway," Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office, said in a written statement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/File)
Caption
FILE - This photo shows Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa in Washington on July 26, 1959. The decades-long odyssey to find the body of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to "conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway," Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office, said in a written statement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
By Ed White, The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Years after Teamsters boss vanished, a man who worked at the site in 1975 told his son that mobsters buried body in a steel drum

The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, who vanished without a trace in 1975, has turned to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway.

The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,” said Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office.

“On October 25th & 26th, FBI personnel from the Newark and Detroit field offices completed the survey and that data is currently being analyzed,” Schneider said in a written statement Friday.

She didn’t indicate whether anything was removed.

“Because the affidavit in support of the search warrant was sealed by the court, we are unable to provide any additional information,” Schneider said.

Hoffa’s disappearance has been unsolved for more than 45 years. He was last seen on July 30, 1975, when he was to meet with reputed Detroit mob enforcer Anthony “Tony Jack” Giacalone and alleged New Jersey mob figure Anthony “Tony Pro” Provenzano at a restaurant in suburban Detroit.

In this 1964 photo, a reporter questions Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa outside the federal courthouse in Chattanooga, Tenn., during Hoffa's trial that ended in a jury tampering conviction. The decades-long odyssey to find the body of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to "conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway," Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office, said in a written statement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)
Caption
In this 1964 photo, a reporter questions Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa outside the federal courthouse in Chattanooga, Tenn., during Hoffa's trial that ended in a jury tampering conviction. The decades-long odyssey to find the body of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to a former New Jersey landfill below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to "conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway," Mara Schneider, a spokeswoman for the Detroit field office, said in a written statement Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

Credit: Chattanooga News-Free Press

Credit: Chattanooga News-Free Press

The latest effort appears to be tied to interviews given by a man named Frank Cappola, who was a teenager in the 1970s. He said he worked at the old PJP Landfill in Jersey City with his father, Paul Cappola.

Cappola said his dying father explained in 2008 how Hoffa’s body was delivered to the landfill in 1975, placed in a steel drum and buried with other barrels, bricks and dirt, The New York Times and Fox News reported.

The site where it is believed the FBI visited as part of its investigation into the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa, in Jersey City, N.J., July 29, 2021. A deathbed statement by a man who claimed to bury the Teamster boss’ body in a steel drum brought agents to the site for an inspection.
Caption
The site where it is believed the FBI visited as part of its investigation into the disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa, in Jersey City, N.J., July 29, 2021. A deathbed statement by a man who claimed to bury the Teamster boss’ body in a steel drum brought agents to the site for an inspection.

Frank Cappola spoke to Fox Nation and journalist Dan Moldea before he died in 2020 and signed a document with his father’s detailed story. Moldea has written extensively about the search for Hoffa.

The search over the years has included various digs in rural Michigan and even the removal of floorboards at a Detroit house.

In this Friday, May 28, 2004 file photo, television crews set up camp outside a house in northwest Detroit, where investigators looking into the 1975 disappearance of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa ripped up floor boards.
Caption
In this Friday, May 28, 2004 file photo, television crews set up camp outside a house in northwest Detroit, where investigators looking into the 1975 disappearance of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa ripped up floor boards.

Credit: Carlos Osorio

Credit: Carlos Osorio

About the Author

Ed White
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Jury begins deliberations in 'Unite the Right' civil trial
7m ago
Events in disappearance of former Teamsters head Jimmy Hoffa
9m ago
South Carolina's Staley advocates for Black female coaches
23m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top