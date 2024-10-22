Breaking: Georgia’s top court reverses contempt order against Young Thug lawyer
Nation & World News

FBI says it's investigating leak of secret documents on Israel's possible attack plans

The FBI says it's investigating the unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel’s preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran
FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By Associated Press
33 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI said Tuesday that it is investigating the unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel's preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the Biden administration is still not certain if the classified information was leaked or hacked but that officials don't have any indication at this point of "additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain."

The Associated Press reported Saturday that U.S. officials were investigating the release. The FBI confirmed the investigation for the first time on Tuesday and said in a statement that it is "working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community." It did not comment further.

The documents are attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency and note that Israel is still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran's blistering ballistic missile attack on Oct. 1. They were shareable within the "Five Eyes," an intelligence alliance comprised of the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Marked top secret, the documents first appeared online Friday on the Telegram messaging app and quickly spread among Telegram channels popular with Iranians.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Biden is 'deeply concerned' about the release of secret documents on Israel's possible...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The US is investigating an unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel's...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel assures US it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, US officials say
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Harris will campaign in Texas to highlight state's abortion ban in a pitch to...9m ago
Former Abercrombie & Fitch chief Mike Jeffries arrested on federal sex trafficking...12m ago
'Blade Runner 2049' producers sue Elon Musk and Tesla over AI image at robotaxi event16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse