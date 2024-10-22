FBI says it's investigating leak of secret documents on Israel's possible attack plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI said Tuesday that it is investigating the unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel's preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the Biden administration is still not certain if the classified information was leaked or hacked but that officials don't have any indication at this point of "additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain."

The Associated Press reported Saturday that U.S. officials were investigating the release. The FBI confirmed the investigation for the first time on Tuesday and said in a statement that it is "working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community." It did not comment further.