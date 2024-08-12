Nation & World News

FBI says it is investigating after Trump campaign said sensitive documents were hacked by Iran

The FBI says it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from Donald Trump's campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally in Bozeman, Mont., Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
54 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI said Monday it is investigating allegations that sensitive documents from the Trump campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion days after the campaign declared it had been hacked by Iran.

The FBI released a brief statement reading, “We can confirm the FBI is investigating this matter.”

The campaign provided no specific evidence of Iran's involvement, but the claim came shortly after Microsoft issued a report detailing foreign agents' attempts to interfere in the U.S. campaign in 2024. The report cited an instance of an Iranian military intelligence unit in June sending "a spear-phishing email to a high-ranking official of a presidential campaign from a compromised email account of a former senior advisor."

Iran’s mission to the United Nations, when asked about the claim of the Trump campaign, denied being involved.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Donald Trump's campaign says its emails were hacked
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump and his allies once cheered hacked materials. No longer, now that they say he's a...56m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran is accelerating cyber activity that appears meant to influence the US election...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pakistani man with ties to Iran is charged in plot to carry out political assassinations...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Harris and Trump paint different pictures for voters as the campaign...20m ago
Donald Trump is returning to X for a live interview with the platform's owner, Elon Musk28m ago
Site of deadliest church shooting in US history is torn down over protests by some Texas...34m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Photo/Wildlife Atlanta

Beware: Atlanta’s coyotes are lurking just out of sight, study shows
More than 60 athletes with Georgia ties were in the Olympics. See how they fared
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations