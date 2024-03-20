Nation & World News

FBI: 'Little rascals' trio, ages 11, 12 and 16, arrested for robbing a Houston bank

Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals,” have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston
1 hour ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Three boys, ages 11, 12 and 16, and dubbed the “Little Rascals," have been arrested for robbing a bank in Houston, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the youngsters are in custody and have been charged with robbery by threat. Gonzalez said because the three are juveniles, no additional information would be released, and the sheriff's office didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

The FBI's Houston office says they were wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo bank in the Greenspoint area of north Houston on March 14. The FBI posted an image of the trio on X, showing all three of them wearing hoodies inside the bank's lobby. A message left with the FBI seeking additional information wasn't immediately returned.

Houston's ABC 13 reported that the boys passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. The station also reported that the parents of two of the boys identified them after their photos were released, while a third boy was recognized by a law enforcement officer following a fight.

