FBI investigates cybersecurity issue at MGM Resorts while casinos and hotels stay open across US

Casino operator MGM Resorts International says resorts are open despite a cybersecurity issue that led to the shutdown of its computer systems across the U.S. The FBI on Tuesday characterized its investigation as ongoing but offered no additional information

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino operator MGM Resorts International said Tuesday that resorts are open and an investigation is continuing after what it called a "cybersecurity issue" led to the shutdown of computer systems at company properties across the U.S.

The FBI characterized the investigation as ongoing but Special Agent Mark Neria, spokesperson for the bureau in Las Vegas, said no additional information is available.

Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts said the event started Sunday and that it shut down “certain systems” in efforts to protect data. It did not call it a cyberattack or specify which systems were affected. It said reservations and casino floors in Las Vegas and states including Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Ohio were affected.

Late Monday, the company posted a statement saying that “resorts, including dining, entertainment and gaming are currently operational” and that "guests remain able to access their hotel rooms and our front desk staff is ready to assist ... as needed.”

“Bottom line, our customers are being served,” company spokesperson Brian Ahern told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Guests have shared stories on social media about not being able to make credit card transactions, obtain money from cash machines and enter hotel rooms using key cards. Some images showed video slot machines that have gone dark.

The company website remained "unavailable" Tuesday. It listed telephone numbers to reach the reservation system and properties.

A post on the company’s BetMGM website in Nevada acknowledged that some customers were unable to log on. Users from other states were able to access the site.

The company operates tens of thousands of hotel rooms in Las Vegas at its flagship MGM Grand and properties including Bellagio, Aria, New York-New York and Mandalay Bay. It also operates resorts in China and Macau.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Georgia temperatures have rarely been hotter than in 2023, data shows1h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
25m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
State declines to prosecute YSL defendant after latest murder conviction
23m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
1h ago

Credit: AP

5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols death
13m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Wisconsin GOP to pursue nonpartisan redistricting to avoid having state justices toss...
9m ago
Oklahoma City mayor unveils plan for $900M arena to keep NBA's Thunder through 2050
12m ago
Escaped Pennsylvania inmate stole rifle, fled homeowner's gunfire and remains at large...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top