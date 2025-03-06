Nation & World News
Nation & World News

FBI committed to bringing home American hostages held in foreign countries, director says

FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau will work to “zero out” the population of Americans detained or held hostage in foreign countries
FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a ceremony to raise the Hostage and Wrongful Detainee flag at the State Department, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a ceremony to raise the Hostage and Wrongful Detainee flag at the State Department, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI will work to "zero out" the population of Americans detained or held hostage in foreign countries, Director Kash Patel said Thursday at a State Department ceremony honoring the hostage community and their families.

“My singular promise to you in this community is that I will do everything as the director of the FBI to marshal the resources necessary to make sure that no other American family feels that pain,” he said during the flag-raising event.

Patel spoke as the Trump administration is working to bring home Americans from multiple countries, including Russia and Venezuela. The government is also trying to secure the release of remaining American hostages held by Hamas, with Adam Boehler, President Donald Trump's nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, leading direct talks with the militant group.

“We still don’t have everybody back," Patel said. “Whatever lawful authorities we have at the FBI, we are going to give 24/7, 365 days to make sure that we zero out this number and to make sure we prevent others from going into situations that you are now all too familiar with.”

The FBI houses a multiagency fusion cell that handles hostage cases involving Americans in foreign countries. The State Department, meanwhile, relies on a special presidential envoy — the position for which Boehler has been tapped — to negotiate the release of Americans who are wrongfully detained.

“When the president asked me if there was any job that I thought that I wanted to focus on," Boehler said Thursday, "I told him that this was the only one I would look at because I think there’s nothing more important for this country than for everyone to know that if they’re abroad and they’re taken, that the country has their back.”

The Trump administration last month returned home Marc Fogel, an American schoolteacher jailed in Russia on drug charges, as part of a prisoner swap.

FBI Director Kash Patel walks off after watching a ceremony to raise the Hostage and Wrongful Detainee flag at the State Department, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas to release all remaining hostages held in Gaza

Hamas brushes off Trump's threat and says it will only free hostages in return for a lasting truce

2h ago

Trump cutoff of humanitarian parole for immigrants from Ukraine, 6 other countries challenged

The Latest

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, speaks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, as they arrive for an EU Summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana)

Credit: AP

EU leaders hold emergency talks on defense and Ukraine aid amid waning US security support

11m ago

Trump changes course and delays tariffs on Mexico, but they remain in place for Canada

11m ago

FDA nominee sidesteps questions on abortion pill, agency layoffs and other issues

13m ago

Featured

(L-R) Lobbyist Edward Lindsey and Robin Fowler watch a video feed of the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has filed suit against the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.