FBI and DOJ headquarters are among more than 440 federal buildings listed for potential sale

The Trump administration has placed some of the country’s most iconic and well-known federal buildings on the potential chopping block, including them on a list of more than 400 properties deemed “not core to government operations” and candidates for “disposal.”
The Martin Luther King Jr., Federal Building is seen on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Martin Luther King Jr., Federal Building is seen on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL R. SISAK – Associated Press
Updated 26 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday published a list of more than 400 federal properties it says it could close or sell, including the FBI headquarters and the main Department of Justice building, after deeming them “not core to government operations."

The list published by the General Services Administration includes some of the country's most recognizable buildings and spans nearly every state, with properties ranging from courthouses to office buildings and parking garages. In Washington, D.C., it includes the J. Edgar Hoover Building, which serves as FBI headquarters, the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building, the Old Post Office building, where President Donald Trump once ran a hotel, and the American Red Cross headquarters. The headquarters of numerous agencies, including Department of Labor and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, are listed as well.

Also on the list are the enormous Major General Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indiana, the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center and the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Federal Building in San Francisco. Roughly 80% of the country's 2.4 million federal workers are based outside of metropolitan Washington, D.C.

"We are identifying buildings and facilities that are not core to government operations, or non-core properties for disposal," the GSA said of the list of 443 properties. Selling the properties "ensures that taxpayer dollars are no longer spent on vacant or underutilized federal space," it said, and "helps eliminate costly maintenance and allows us to reinvest in high-quality work environments that support agency missions."

The designations are part of Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's unprecedented effort to slash the size of the federal workforce and shrink government spending. Selling the designated buildings could save the federal government hundreds of millions of dollars, they claim, while also dramatically reshaping how major Cabinet agencies funded by Congress operate. The Trump administration has also demanded that federal workers report to the office every day.

Several of the buildings on the chopping block house agencies that Trump has long criticized and targeted, notably the FBI and Justice Department. The FBI and HUD headquarters are also prime examples of the brutalist architectural style that Trump has tried for years to eliminate, preferring traditional, neo-classical architecture instead.

Eliminating federal office space has been a top priority of the new administration. Last month, GSA regional managers received a message from the agency's Washington headquarters ordering them to begin terminating leases on all of the roughly 7,500 federal offices nationwide.

In a follow-up meeting, GSA regional managers were told that their goal is to terminate as many as 300 leases per day, according to the employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has listed scores of canceled office leases on DOGE's official website, raising questions around the country about what will happen to services provided from those offices.

Among the buildings on the list released Tuesday are a large federal building and courthouse in Los Angeles; a federal building in Oklahoma City that replaced one destroyed in a 1995 bombing; an IRS computing center in West Virginia and IRS service centers in Ogden, Utah; Memphis, Tennessee; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Andover, Massachusetts; and Holtsville, New York.

Also on the list: the National Museum of American Diplomacy in Washington, D.C., federal buildings bearing the names of civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. in Atlanta and Rosa Parks in Detroit, and the Montgomery, Alabama bus station that was pivotal in the civil rights movement and now serves as the Freedom Rides Museum.

In a statement, the GSA's Public Buildings Service said the bulk of properties it has classified as unnecessary are office spaces.

"Decades of funding deficiencies have resulted in many of these buildings becoming functionally obsolete and unsuitable for use by our federal workforce," they wrote.

They said GSA will consider the buildings’ futures “in an orderly fashion to ensure taxpayers no longer pay for empty and underutilized federal office space, or the significant maintenance costs associated with long-term building ownership — potentially saving more than $430 million in annual operating costs.”

The 443 buildings, which are currently owned and maintained by GSA, span almost 80 million rentable square feet, the agency says.

