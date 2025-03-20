Nation & World News
Nation & World News

FBI agent who has criticized the bureau arrested on charges of sharing confidential information

An FBI agent who has criticized the bureau was arrested this week on charges of illegally disclosing classified information
FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building is seen June 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — An FBI agent who has previously criticized the bureau was arrested this week on charges of illegally disclosing classified information, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Johnathan Buma, who has worked for the FBI for 15 years, allegedly printed copies of confidential FBI documents and messages and later shared the material with associates as part of a draft of a book he was writing on his time in the bureau.

He was arrested Monday at a departure gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York as he was waiting to board an international flight, court records said.

An attorney representing Buma did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Buma has raised issues with how the FBI was handling certain investigations through statements to news media, various government agencies and Congress, according to the filing.

More Stories

Keep Reading

A people gathered in Foley Square, outside the Manhattan federal court, in support of Mahmoud Khalil, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

Credit: AP

The Justice Department is investigating whether Columbia University hid students sought by the US

Lead investigator in Karen Read case who sent sexist and crude texts about her has been fired

Pentagon leaker pleads guilty to obstructing justice, attacks Biden in defending his actions

The Latest

Canada Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly responds to a question during a news conference on tariffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Canada says China executed four Canadians earlier this year

8m ago

Zelenskyy and Putin have agreed to a limited ceasefire, but implementation is work in progress

10m ago

Teen accused in deadly hit-and-run deemed a danger to others, as police arrest 3rd suspect

18m ago

Featured

ajc.com

UGA admits Class of 2029, breaking application record

As it grows increasingly competitive to become a University of Georgia Bulldog, Georgia’s flagship university received a record number applications this year.

OPINION

TORPY: Applaud Dickens’ side step on $250M Beltline bar-hopping ride

The proposed 2-mile streetcar extension that I’ve called a boondoggle in the making and an expensive bar-hopping party vehicle gets shelved.

Firefighter shared photos of Bell Mountain scene where twins found dead, GBI says