FBI again searches California federal women's prison plagued by sexual abuse

Federal investigators on Monday were again searching a troubled women's prison in California, seizing computers and documents in an apparent escalation of a yearslong sexual abuse investigation that led to previous charges against a former warden and other employees.

More than a dozen FBI agents were at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press. The warden, an associate warden and a captain were removed from the facility, the person said. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on the condition of anonymity.

The FBI confirmed agents were at the prison, about 21 miles (34 kilometers) east of Oakland, but declined to give details.