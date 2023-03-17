Favre must remain in welfare lawsuit, Mississippi argues

“Favre’s submission is not a motion to dismiss; it is a long press release,” Pickett wrote in court papers filed Monday. “The court should disregard Favre’s diatribe.”

The Department of Human Services last year sued Favre and more than three dozen other people or businesses.

The suit says money was misspent on things like $5 million to help build a volleyball arena that Favre supported at his alma mater the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport, and $1.7 million toward development of a concussion treatment drug by a company in which Favre was an investor.

Those who have pleaded guilty to criminal charges include John Davis, a former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services; and Nancy New, the director of a nonprofit organization who had ties to Favre and the volleyball and concussion drug projects.

Favre has repaid $1.1 million he received for speaking fees from New's organization, which spent Temporary Assistance to Needy Families money with approval from the Department of Human Services under Davis. Mississippi Auditor Shad White said Favre, who lives in Mississippi, never showed up to give those speeches.

Favre said in October that he did nothing wrong and had been " unjustly smeared " in news coverage of the welfare misspending.

Favre first sought to be dismissed from the state's civil lawsuit in November. The state revised its demand against him in December. His attorneys filed papers in February, again asking a judge to dismiss Favre from the case.

His latest attempt to get out of the lawsuit came a day after he filed three defamation lawsuits against the auditor White and two former NFL players, Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe, who have sharply criticized Favre in their roles as national sportscasters. White, McAfee and Sharpe had not filed court papers to respond by Friday, records show.