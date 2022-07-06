BreakingNews
Favorable weather helps fight against California forest fire

A firefighter sprays water while trying to keep the Electra Fire from spreading in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Favorable weather has helped the fight against a wildfire in California’s Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Favorable weather early Wednesday aided the fight against a wildfire in California's Gold Country that has forced evacuations in two counties.

The size of the Electra Fire remained unchanged at about 6.1 square miles (15.8 square kilometers) and containment doubled to 10%, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a daily report.

“Humidity recovery in the early morning hours moderated fire activity,” Cal Fire said.

The fire erupted Monday afternoon in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada, forcing evacuations in Amador neighboring Calaveras counties.

Cal Fire said the number of threatened structures remained at 1,217 but there were no reports of structures destroyed or damaged. One firefighter has been injured.

The National Weather Service said overnight infrared satellite imagery showed a “waning heat signature” from the fire as relative humidity levels reached 75% to 90% and northerly winds were generally light. Westerly breezes were expected by afternoon.

The fire started at a recreation area along a river where people were celebrating July Fourth. The cause remained under investigation, but Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman has said the location could suggest fireworks or a barbecue as a cause.

A helicopter drops water while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter burns vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters burn vegetation while trying to keep the Electra Fire from reaching homes in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Electra Fire in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Residents watch as the Electra Fire burns in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighters battle the Electra Fire in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter sprays water on the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Monday, July 4, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Firefighter Rafael Soto battles the Electra Fire burning in the Rich Gulch community of Calaveras County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. According to Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman, approximately 100 people sheltered at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility before being evacuated in the evening. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

David and Deanna Martinez watch as the Electra Fire burns towards the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The couple relocated to the area after losing their home in 2018's Camp Fire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

As the Electra Fire approaches, Sutter Creek Police Off. McKeon tells an elderly resident to wait for him to jump start her car while evacuating residents in the Pine Acres community of Amador County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

