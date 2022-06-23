ajc logo
X

Fauci says he's 'example' for COVID-19 vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies virtually during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update on the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies virtually during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to examine an update on the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, Thursday, June 16, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation on the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms on June 14 and tested positive a day later. He was prescribed the anti-viral drug paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, on June 15.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages, after the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as six months.

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today," Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all as well with Fauci.”

Editors' Picks
Local golf: UGA All-American Jenny Bae returns to defend Georgia Women’s Am title
Justin Ross Harris’ ex-wife reacts to decision reversing his murder conviction
5h ago
Rebuffed again: Trump’s picks for House seats in Georgia go bust
Police arrest driver accused in Marietta hit-and-run
3h ago
Police arrest driver accused in Marietta hit-and-run
3h ago
Opinion: Republicans did the nation a favor with Jan. 6 panel boycott
10h ago
The Latest
1/6 panel hears of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
6m ago
NASA: Give us back our moon dust and cockroaches
9m ago
European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership
11m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top