Fatou, the world's oldest gorilla in a zoo, is celebrating her 68th birthday in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Fatou, the oldest gorilla living in captivity worldwide, is getting ready for her 68th birthday in style.
The Berlin zoo on Friday presented Fatou with a basket of fruit and vegetables ahead of her official birthday, which falls on Sunday.
Fatou was born in 1957 and came to the zoo in what was then West Berlin in 1959.
Since she no longer has teeth, keepers ensure that her food is soft and easy to eat. Vet André Schüle said that “Fatou gets the best possible care here.”
She lives in her own enclosure, apart from the zoo's more boisterous other five gorillas, who range in age from 4 to 39. Schüle said that “she has the peace she deserves at her high age.”
Fatou became the zoo's oldest resident last year, following the death of Ingo the flamingo. The bird was believed to be at least 75 and had lived at the zoo since 1955.
Credit: AP
