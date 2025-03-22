Father of the last living American hostage in Gaza hopes Trump can bring his son home

Days later, though, Israel launched rockets across Gaza, breaking the two-month-old deal and killing hundreds of Palestinians. The hostilities show no signs of abating, with Israel vowing Friday to advance deeper into Gaza until Hamas releases the remaining hostages.

The return to fighting has inflamed the debate in Israel over the fate of those held captive. Netanyahu has come under mounting domestic pressure, with mass protests over his handling of the hostage crisis. But he also faces demands from his hard-line allies not to accept any deal that falls short of Hamas’ destruction.

A father's hope

Adi Alexander said he thinks Netanyahu wants to bring everybody home, but on his own terms. He questions Netanyahu's plans whereas he believes U.S. President Donald Trump's message is clear: He's focused on bringing the hostages home. Alexander said he's counting on the U.S. to bridge the large gap between Israel and Hamas. His message to Trump about his administration's efforts to free his son and the others: “Just keep this job going."

Many families of the hostages say Trump has done more for them than Netanyahu, crediting the president with the ceasefire. In December, before taking office, Trump demanded the hostages' immediate release, saying if they weren’t freed before he was sworn in for his second term there would be “hell to pay.”

Phase one of the deal began weeks later, and saw the release of 25 Israeli hostages and the bodies of eight others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire was supposed to remain in place as long as talks on the second phase continued, but Netanyahu balked at entering substantive negotiations.

Instead, he tried to force Hamas to accept a new ceasefire plan put forth by U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. That plan would have required Hamas to release half its remaining hostages — the militant group's main bargaining chip — in exchange for a ceasefire extension and a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

Hamas has said it will only release the remaining hostages in exchange for a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, as called for in the original ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

The US engages directly with Hamas

As a soldier, Edan would have been released during the deal’s second phase. But Hamas announced this month that it would release Edan after the White House said it had engaged in “ongoing talks and discussions” with the group — separate from the main negotiations. It is the first known direct engagement between Hamas and the U.S. since the State Department designated it a foreign terrorist organization in 1997.

Adi Alexander said Adam Boehler, who's helping spearhead the Trump administration's efforts to free the hostages, led those separate talks because phase two was stalled. But he said he didn't believe Hamas' claim that it would release his son because it came out of left field and wasn't being considered as part of the discussions between the group and Boehler.

The anxious father said he speaks with Witkoff and Boehler almost daily and understands the negotiations are ongoing despite the resumption of fighting.

A native of Tenafly, a New Jersey suburb of New York City, Edan moved to Israel in 2022 after high school and enlisted in the military. He was abducted from his base during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that ignited the war, when Hamas killed about 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 others hostage.

The grueling wait

Since Edan's abduction, there's been little news about him.

Hamas released a video of him over Thanksgiving weekend in November. His family said it was difficult to watch as he cried and pleaded for help, but it was a relief to see he was alive.

Freed hostages have given the family more news, according to his father. Some said Edan had lost a lot of weight. Others said he'd been an advocate for fellow hostages, standing up for kidnapped Thai workers and telling their captors that the workers weren't Israeli and should be freed.

Although he knows the resumption of fighting means it will take more time to get his son back, Adi Alexander said he thinks both sides had became too comfortable with the ceasefire and that this was one reason phase two never began. He wants the war to end, and hopes the fighting will be limited and targeted and push everyone back to the table.

“Somebody, I think had to shake this tree to create chaos, and chaos creates opportunities," he said. “The only objective is to get back to the bargaining table to get those people out.”

