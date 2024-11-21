Father of teen accused in Georgia school shooting pleads not guilty to charges against him

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia pleaded not guilty on Thursday to the charges against him.

Colin Gray was not in court, but his lawyers told the judge during a brief hearing that their client pleads not guilty and waived formal arraignment. It’s common in Georgia for defendants to enter a plea and waive arraignment.

Gray and his son, Colt Gray, were both indicted in the Sept. 4 shooting that killed two students and two teachers and injured others. Colt Gray is charged as an adult and was indicted on 55 counts, including murder and 25 counts of aggravated assault at the high school. His father was indicted on 29 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Both also face multiple counts of cruelty to children.